"I can't believe he didn't play in the last game" - Former England seamer picks India's bowling combination for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 31, 2025 10:00 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Team India's captain and coach chat before the crucial Oval Test against England [Credit: Getty]

Former England pacer Steve Harmison believes Team India must play four pacers, along with the spin twins, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, starting today (July 31). With Jasprit Bumrah almost certain to miss the contest, Harmison picked Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj as India's pace-bowling attack for the Oval encounter.

The first two names dealt with injuries before the fourth Test, leading to India drafting in Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj immediately debuted in the fourth Test at Manchester but endured a poor showing with figures of 1/89 in 18 overs.

Meanwhile, Prasidh played the first two Tests of the series, picking up six wickets at a woeful average of over 55. Akash Deep played the second and third Tests before sustaining a groin injury in the latter. He starred with 10 wickets in India's 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Talking about India's bowling attack for the Oval Test on the eve of the contest, Harmison told ESPN Cricinfo (1:57):

"I can't believe he didn't play in the last game, Prasidh Krishna. So, he will be one that will be definitely in. From India's point of view, the man that will play all five will be the man who seems to have so much energy, which is ridiculous, Mohammed Siraj. Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, they will be the four I would probably go in with."
Siraj has played all four Tests thus far in the series and is India's joint leading wicket-taker with 14 at an average of 39.71.

"You two spin bowlers have to play" - Steve Harmison on the rest of India's bowling lineup

Steve Harmison backed India to continue with their two spinners from Manchester, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, considering their batting feats from that game. The duo added an unbeaten 203-run partnership on the final day to help the visitors save the contest and stay alive in the series.

After combining for six wickets in India's bowling innings, the two spin-bowling all-rounders also scored their respective centuries on Day 5 at Manchester.

"Your two spin bowlers have to play, regardless, because they are both getting hundreds with the bat. India have to identify what's the best for that surface and because Bumrah won't play, Akash Deep, if he is fit, to utilize the green grass and a swing bowler in Arshdeep Singh and then Krishna and Siraj," said Harmison (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"They would be my four out-and-out seam bowlers to go and win the Test match and draw the series, which would be a very good result for India."

Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series despite the Manchester heroics, Team India must win the final Test at the Oval to avoid a fourth Test series defeat in their last five England tours.

