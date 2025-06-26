"I could not believe how poorly he bowled" - Mark Butcher's scathing attack on Team India star after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former batter Mark Butcher was appalled at Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja's bowling display during the fourth innings of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The left-arm all-rounder ended with figures of 1-104 off 24 overs as Ben Stokes and co. chased down 371 with relative ease to command an early series lead.

Ravindra Jadeja was poised to play a role on the final day of the Test match on a slightly worn-out surface, along with rough patches outside the left-handed batter's off-stump. However, for the majority of the first two sessions, the spinner did not hone in on the rough consistently to make an impact.

The two southpaws in the England batting unit, Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, were able to negotiate Jadeja with ease, bringing out the reverse-sweep almost on every occasion.

The left-arm spinner then proceeded to use the rough in the final session, troubling Ben Stokes with sharp turn and bounce. He eventually dismissed the England skipper for 33, but the wicket came a touch too late as the score had surpassed the 300-run mark by then.

Mark Butcher failed to understand why Jadeja did not attack and bowl into the rough right away on Day 5.

"“I could not believe how poorly he bowled, really. I'd likened it to owning a hammer but punching nails in with your fist instead – not landing the ball in the rough at all until, basically, it was too late. That was extraordinary, really," Butcher said on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

“You talk about experience, and he has all the experience in the world. Somehow, it didn't seem to click to him or Rishabh Pant, the keeper, that it might be a good idea not to keep missing the rough all day to the left-handers," he said of the Indian spinner.

Jadeja did not have much to exploit from the surface in the first innings for Team India. He ended wicketless, conceding 68 runs off 23 overs, and was able to bring control to the proceedings by being the most economical bowler on show.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken only five wickets in his last four Tests for India

Since the conclusion of the home series against New Zealand in November 2024, Jadeja has played five Tests, but has failed to justify his place in the side as the lon spinner. Largely picked for his batting ability, he has not crossed the 30-run mark in his last six innings, while his recent bowling record is also questionable.

Already having to battle conditions that are not ideal for spinners, Jadeja has often failed to make the most of what little is on offer. He has bowled 110 overs over his last four Tests, and has only been able to take five wickets. To make matters worse, three out of the six innings have resulted in no wickets as well.

Team India are scheduled to play the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Wednesday, July 2 onwards.

