"I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Virat Kohli to rediscover his form in the upcoming Asia Cup edition. The 113-Test veteran also thinks his fellow countryman must play more matches to regain his form.

Kohli, who last played for India on the England tour, hasn't been in the best of form with the bat. The fact that the right-handed batter hasn't scored a hundred since November 2019 has put him under intense pressure.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly said that the former Indian skipper carries a massive reputation and is hopeful of the veteran scoring runs in the Asia Cup.

He said:

"Let him practice, let him play matches. He is a big player and has scored plenty of runs. I am hopeful that he will make a comeback. He is just not being able to score a century and I believe he will find his form in the Asia Cup."

The Delhi batter's decision not to play in the recently-concluded India's West Indies tour and the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe came under fire. Kohli also struggled in the lone Test and the limited-overs leg against England. His highest score in the entire tour was 33.

Virat Kohli averages over 60 in the Asia Cup's One-day format

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The former Indian captain averages a healthy 61.30 in 11 one-day matches in the Asia Cup. He also averaged 56.50 in five games when the tournament's format was shortened to 20 overs.

As a mainstay of the Indian team, there will be plenty of expectations. The Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time Pakistan beat India in the Asia Cup was in 2014 in Mirpur.

India, the defending champions and the most successful team in the Asia Cup, start as favorites. Rohit Sharma & Co. have won five out of their last six T20 series, with one against South Africa resulting in a draw.

