"I did my best for the country during my time" - Harbhajan Singh reacts after Ashwin overtakes his Test tally

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took his 418th wicket on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand as he surpassed Harbhajan Singh's 417 Test scalps to become India's third-highest Test wicket-taker.

Ashwin achieved the milestone with the wicket of New Zealand opener Tom Latham. Reacting to this extraordinary achievement, Harbhajan refused to compare himself with Ravichandran Ashwin, saying that both of them have done their best for India.

Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan said:

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country. Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

"Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."

#IndianCricketTeam Reaction of @harbhajan_singh to @PTI_News "Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country.""Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his." Reaction of @harbhajan_singh to @PTI_News "Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country.""Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."#IndianCricketTeam

Harbhajan Singh also congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Congratulations @ashwinravi99 wish you many more brother.. God bless.. keep shining."

Ravichandran Ashwin equalled Harbhajan's feat in the final session of Day 4 with the wicket of Will Young.

Speaking of the game, India need four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series with 20-odd overs left for the play. The Kiwis are grinding it out with Tom Blundell (2*) and Rachin Ravindra (6*) in the middle.

The hosts have their tails up after scalping back-to-back wickets in the final session of the day.

Ashwin 16 scalps away from equaling Kapil Dev's record

Ravichandran Ashwin eyeing Kapil Dev's record

Former India captain Anil Kumble leads the chart among the Indians with 619 wickets, followed by the legendary Kapil Dev at 434.

Ravichandran Ashwin needs another 17 scalps to go past the former Indian pacer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Speaking of overall records, former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan leads the chart with 800 wickets, followed by Shane Warner (708) and England seamer James Anderson (632).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar