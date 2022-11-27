"I have been a big fan of his since the under-19 World Cup" - Simon Doull lauds Shubman Gill

Simon Doull has said that he has been a big fan of Shubman Gill since his exploits at the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand and lauded the youngster for improving his game further.

Gill scored an unbeaten 45 off 42 balls in the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. The opening batter could not play an even more substantial knock as the match was called off due to rain, with the Men in Blue's score reading 89/1 after 12.5 overs.

While reviewing the game on Prime Video, Doull was all praise for Gill, saying:

"I have been a big fan of his since the under-19 World Cup here in New Zealand. I sent a message to a couple of people and I said that Shubman Gill is a better player than Prithvi Shaw, which was quite controversial at the time in that under-19 World Cup, but I have really loved seeing the development of Shubman over the last couple of years."

The former New Zealand seamer was asked about the Punjab opener looking to cement his place in India's ODI team. He responded:

"It's a tough position to cement. There are so many good players that are looking to open the batting for India and so many good options. I really like Shubman Gill. With the breakthrough at the IPL earlier this year, it was probably his best season, he just looked a little more comfortable, I think now he is feeling like he belongs at this level a little bit more."

Doull feels the ease with which Gill plays fast and short-pitched bowling should hold him in good stead. He stated:

"The feet move beautifully. Some of these shots down the ground are exceptional. The one thing that he does do very well is that he plays the short ball and the quick bowling very well. He is comfortable with that and I think that's going to be one of the keys for him moving forward."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shubman Gill has the highest average by an Indian in ODI in 2022: 72.5 Shubman Gill has the highest average by an Indian in ODI in 2022: 72.5

Gill struck four boundaries and a six during his innings. The Gujarat Titans opener, who scored a half-century in the first ODI, has looked at home in both his outings in slightly seamer-friendly conditions.

"He was not looking to muscle the ball" - Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is known for his elegant strokeplay.

Ravi Shastri also praised Shubman Gill for playing a controlled innings in the second ODI, elaborating:

"What was good to see today was that the emphasis was on timing and placement. He was not looking to muscle the ball. Sometimes when you are out of your depth, you feel you got to get on with it, that's when you try and hit the ball too hard. He was in good control, good footwork, good intent, forward or back."

prime video IN @PrimeVideoIN



Enjoy his batting while we wait for the 🌧 to subside & stay tuned to Prime Video for further updates.



#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime isse kehte hai Shub shuruvaat!Enjoy his batting while we wait for the 🌧 to subside & stay tuned to Prime Video for further updates. isse kehte hai Shub shuruvaat! 😇Enjoy his batting while we wait for the 🌧 to subside & stay tuned to Prime Video for further updates.#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime https://t.co/p2YELxmLTB

The former Indian coach added that there is something regal about Gill's batting and opined that the 23-year-old will be around for a long time.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : Should Shubman Gill be one of the openers in India's full-strength ODI side? Yes No 2 votes