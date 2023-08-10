"I was a bit shocked" - Shikhar Dhawan opens up on Asian Games snub

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has admitted that he was a bit surprised when he didn't find his name in the squad for the men's cricket event in the Asian Games to be played in September-October this year.

Dhawan had captained the Indian team in a few ODIs back in 2022 and it seemed like the southpaw would definitely lead the Men in Blue in the Asian Games. But it wasn't to be as they named a young squad with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain.

Speaking to PTI, here's what Shikhar Dhawan had to say about his reaction to not being picked:

"When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well."

Dhawan hasn't yet given up on making a comeback and has tried to keep himself as fit as possible. He added:

"I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent. I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that."

Shikhar Dhawan on his future plans

Shikhar Dhawan further claimed that he hasn't yet spoken or decided anything on his future. He is currently the captain of the Punjab Kings and wants to play domestic white-ball tournaments to get himself ready for the next IPL season.

On this, he stated:

"I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it. Also I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well."

India seemed to have moved on from Dhawan in the ODI format, with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma likely to be the opening partnership in the World Cup.