"I bowl very similar to Axar and Jadeja" - Tom Hartley ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 

English left-arm orthodox spinner Tom Hartley has claimed that his skillset is quite similar to Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as he gears up for the Test series against India. Hartley stated that he can't wait to bring his skills into play in the series, which starts on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Hartley is one of the surprise inclusions for the high-profile five-Test series as England hope to spoil India's incredible run on home soil. Having made his first-class debut in 2020, the 24-year-old doesn't have eye-catching numbers, picking up 40 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 36.57. While the youngster is uncapped in Test cricket, he has played a couple of ODIs.

Speaking to the PA News Agency, Hartley admitted that it's nice to get the recognition of being a potential game-changer and is optimistic about making that difference.

"With the conditions being completely different to English conditions, they’ve really analysed what has done well in India and what will do well. It’s nice to see people recognise that I might be the bowler to go out in India and do well. When people have confidence in you like that, it’s fantastic. I just feel all that confidence has been passed on to me and I can’t wait to go out there. My stats might not be the best in championship cricket but I bowl very similar to Axar [Patel] and [Ravindra] Jadeja."

With Jack Leach, who has 35 Test appearances, as their most experienced spinner, the tourists will have their task cut out. Rehan Ahmed has featured in only one Test, while Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are uncapped.

"I’m going with a feeling of what I need to bowl" - Tom Hartley

Tom Hartley. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Lancashire spinner admitted that the selectors have taken a bit of a gamble and feels bowlers have to pitch the ball a lot fuller in Indian conditions.

"They’re taking a bit of a punt but I feel like I’ve proved myself in the training camps that I’ve been on and I deserve to get a go. Although I haven’t played much cricket out there, I’m going with a feeling of what I need to bowl. I see a lot of similarities between my white-ball bowling here and red-ball bowling out there. I feel like the pace, the revs you want to put on it and the shape of the ball will be very similar to white-ball areas – you just want to bowl that little bit fuller. As much as Indian batters are good players of spin, the conditions should be in my favour."

England were the last team to beat India in a home Test series in 2012.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App