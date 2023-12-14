"I am your bunny now" - AB de Villiers to Yuzvendra Chahal while recalling dismissal during IND vs SA 2018 ODIs

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers shares a great camaraderie with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and understandably so, given the several seasons where they shared the dressing room at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

De Villiers recently opened up on a game in Centurion during India's ODI series against South Africa in 2018, where he was bamboozled by Chahal's brilliance. While the former Proteas captain retired from international cricket coincidentally later that year, he jokingly claimed that Chahal forced him into retirement.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about that dismissal (7:30):

"I was playing in my home ground in Centurion and I remember it was very hot. I was tired batting on 30-odd and I thought I would get some easy boundaries.

"However, Yuzi we all know is intelligent. He is a chess player. He knew what I was trying to do and zipped one through. I still remember the sound of the bails. So thank you so much for that Yuzi. You were the actual reason why I retired. I am your bunny now (laughs)."

Chahal also recalled that tour, which was also where he and Kuldeep Yadav together destroyed the South African batting, helping India win the series 5-1. On this, the leg-spinner added (6:47):

"I still remember my first tour of South Africa in 2018. It was a huge boost for me and Kuldeep because we bowled together for the first time abroad and there was this thought that it is tough to bowl there. But it was really memorable. Really excited to be coming back after five years."

Yuzvendra Chahal on his record in South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal has a sensational record in ODIs in South Africa, having picked 18 wickets in nine matches. De Villiers wanted to know the recipe for Chahal's success in South Africa, especially when there's not enough turn on offer on most occasions in those conditions.

On this, Chahal stated (9:02):

"I love bounce and wickets in South Africa and Australia have enough bounce. So you can always use variations as a weapon and knowing that batters will try to slog sweep you can always get that top edge. I always try to change my line. I also try to bowl stump-to-stump so when the batter plays, you have a chance."

It will be interesting to see whether Yuzvendra Chahal straightaway makes it into India's playing XI for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas, especially after being left out of the World Cup squad.