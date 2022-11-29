"I can beat Virat Kohli in a staring contest"- Suryakumar Yadav recounts the iconic showdown between the duo in IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he can beat Virat Kohli in a staring contest in the latest video posted by ESPNCricinfo on their YouTube channel.

Answering a series of quirky questions, the dynamic India batter recounted the iconic IPL 2020 episode where he had a long stare-off with the former India skipper during a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli was spotted giving Suryakumar Yadav a death stare as part of his sledging. However, the Mumbai batter did well to maintain his composure and not escalate the situation further.

Suryakumar also stated in the same video that, if given a preference of what stroke he would like to steal from a batter of his choice, he would steal Rohit Sharma's pull shot.

Suryakumar Yadav reveals question for Proteas legend AB de Villiers

Yadav's potent ability to play unorthodox shots, particularly behind the wickets, has left his supporters in awe, and recently they have dubbed him the "next Mr. 360," a nickname that often alluded to former South Africa great AB de Villiers.

Echoing along the same lines, when asked about one question he would like to ask AB De Villiers in a coaching session, Suryakumar Yadav gave a witty response. He said,

"I would like to ask him how he manages to keep his back intact."

Suryakumar Yadav is currently a part of the Indian squad touring New Zealand after the T20 World Cup 2022. After winning the T20I series, the Men in Blue are 1-0 down in the ODI contest. The team is currently in Christchurch for the third and final ODI of their three-match series.

The 32-year-old once again gave a testament to his wide-ranging shots in white-ball cricket during the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27).

Suryakumar has garnered a massive fan base for stunning the bowlers with his ability to play some lavish strokes all around the corner.

He added another dazzling shot to his repertoire while coming to bat at No. 3 for India in Hamilton.

In the 12th over of the Indian innings, Yadav nonchalantly dispatched off-spinner Michael Bracewell's delivery into the deep stands with a reverse sweep, perhaps the first time he tried it at the international level.

