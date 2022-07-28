"I can brag about the fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England" - Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is delighted to hold the record for the fastest fifty for his country in T20 cricket. Nevertheless, the southpaw feels the record won't be intact for long.

Along with Jonny Bairstow, Ali dazzled in the first of the three T20Is against South Africa in Bristol on Wednesday (July 27). He reached his fifty off just 16 deliveries as England piled up 234 to win by 41 runs.

Speaking after the game, Moeen Ali claimed he could brag about having the fastest fifty in T20 cricket for England. The 35-year-old also believes that the ground size worked in his favor. The spin-bowling all-rounder stated, as quoted by BT Sport:

"It means a lot, there are guys in our changing room who score quickly and now I can brag about the fastest 50 in T20 cricket for England. I’ll go in the dressing room and give it big ones. It’s something great to be proud of, but I’m sure it will be broken soon.

"This was a nice-sized ground for someone like myself, who isn’t the most massive hitter of a ball like some of the boys."

The Warwickshire all-rounder joined hands with Bairstow and added 106 runs from just 37 deliveries. Despite Bairstow scoring 90, Ali trumped him for the Player of the Match award. His off-spin later yielded a wicket for 27 runs in two overs.

"He’s a very, very important player" - Moeen Ali on Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan bowled magnificently at the death. (Credits: Getty)

The veteran went on to hail Chris Jordan's death bowling and observed how he has bounced back after a few difficult months. Moeen Ali said:

"CJ closed the game out for us. He’s a very, very important player and has experience all around the world. He’s had a couple of difficult years in the role he’s been given but this summer he has been fantastic. We know how good he is, his pace is up and he’s a fantastic death bowler."

CricTracker @Cricketracker



#ENGvSA Chris Jordan gave just three runs in the 18th over. Great death bowling Chris Jordan gave just three runs in the 18th over. Great death bowling 👏#ENGvSA https://t.co/T6tWL2piGD

Although Jordan didn't pick up a single wicket, he bowled a magnificent 18th over, conceding only three runs. The second T20I will take place on Thursday (July 28) in Cardiff.

