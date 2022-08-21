"I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them" - David Warner open to discussing his captaincy situation with Cricket Australia

Veteran Australian batter David Warner remains open to discussing the reversal of his captaincy ban with Cricket Australia. The left-handed batter noted that the board has changed since the events of 2018 and believes it's worth knowing the stance of his leadership.

Due to the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in March 2018, Cricket Australia imposed a lifetime ban on Warner from holding any leadership role. Steve Smith, who then captained Australia, was allowed to lead Australia a year after his ban ended.

The veteran admitted that the discussion about restoring him to leadership duties hasn't come up and wants the board to reach out to him for the same.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.



Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months. CONFIRMED: Cricket Australia has suspended Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months following the ball tampering investigation.Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months.

The 35-year old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"That hasn't really been brought to the table. As I've said plenty of times off the record, it's upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them. The board has changed since back in 2018 and when all those sanctions were dealt. It would be great to have a conversation with them and see where we are at."

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the destructive opener has held a leadership position in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captaining the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2020 and for a few games in 2021. Test skipper Pat Cummins has also called for the need to lift the leadership ban on the veteran

David Warner signs with the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the New South Wales opener will play in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time since December 2013. He has signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Sydney Thunder, confirming his availability for their last five games.

The Aussie opener stated that his three daughters influenced his participation in the tournament and hopes to leave a mark for future generations.

He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"My 'girls' have told me that they'd love to watch me play at home and in the BBL. I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me. That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired."

With Usman Khawaja moving to the Brisbane Heat, the argument for lifting the ban on Warner's leadership duties strengthens as the franchise could have the veteran as their captain.

