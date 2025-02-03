“I can’t see how pace-on is going to win them a series” - Former batter slams England’s tactics in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan opined that Jos Buttler and company approached the T20I series against India from the wrong angle. The visitors lost the fifth T20I by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, February 2 to lose the series 1-4.

Contrary to India's spin-heavy approach, for which they even sacrificed their second frontline seam bowling option, England overly relied on their pace battery. The likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson led the charge with only one frontline spin option in Adil Rashid. England had a couple of spin bowling all-rounders in the mix like Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell, but they were not called upon as such.

Vaughan felt that England were destined for failure after relying on pace as their go-to option in the series.

"You look at the score India put up, and it was down to the formation that England picked throughout the whole of this series. I said at the start that I can't see how pace-on is going to win them a series in India, and they ended up losing 4-1," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz

He further opined that the pacers got their lengths wrong as they relied on short-pitched deliveries, only for it to backfire severely.

"If you're bowling pace, you have got to be hitting the stumps at times. A lot of England bowling has been peak pace-on, chest-high. But the wickets are not quick enough, and they bounce not steep enough to threaten. Yes, they have had Sanju Samson out with the short ball, but ultimately the ball has been flying around," Vaughan added

Brydon Carse finished as England's leading wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name. Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood finished with a combined tally of 17 wickets in the series.

Archer, in particular, was key for England with the new ball and tested Sanju Samson with bouncers. While he began the series with a tight spell of 2-21, he ended up being one of the most expensive bowlers in the end, with an economy of 10.30.

"They did that, and they have been hammered" - Michael Vaughan on England's successful plan to keep Samson and Suryakumar Yadav at bay

Sanju Samson, with his newfound form at the top of the order, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav posed as the biggest threats for England ahead of the series.

However, the pair contributed only 79 runs in total throughout the five matches. Instead, the left-handed duo of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma proved to be the headlining acts in the batting department, having played a key role in the series' outcome.

"I think England at the start of the series would have through that if we keep Sanju Samson quiet, and Suryakumar Yadav quiet, we will have a good chance of winning this series. Well, they did that, and they have been hammered because India have got a powerhouse of young dynamic left handers," Vaughan said.

Vaughan further added that Abhishek Sharma made the most of England's relentless pace barrage to make an impact.

"The Indian players are just deflecting the ball to all corners of the park. Abhishek Sharma is getting balls at 150 kmph, he is just getting his bat to it and it is flying everywhere into the stands. That's not how to win ODI or T20I series in India, you have got to be skillful, take the pace off," he stated

India and England are next scheduled to play a three-match ODI series, scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 6.

