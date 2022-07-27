"I am my own captain" - Prithvi Shaw takes a dip in the sea in Maldives, shares pictures on Instagram

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has taken to his social media accounts to give fans a glimpse of his vacation in the Maldives. The cricketer recently took a dip in the ocean and shared pictures from his adventure on his Instagram account.

Prithvi Shaw shared a couple of snaps in which he can be seen sitting in a boat in the middle of the sea. The 22-year-old wrote a pirate-inspired caption for his post as he mentioned that he was his own captain. He posted on Instagram:

"I'm my own captain. Pirate Style. 😎👅"

The talented youngster was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy 2022, where he led the Mumbai team to the final. However, the team lost the all-important summit clash against Madhya Pradesh and ended as the runners-up.

Shaw managed 355 runs from six matches in the domestic tournament at an average of 35.30. However, the swashbuckler doesn't appear to be in the scheme of things for the national selectors and has failed to get a spot in the squad across formats lately.

He isn't a part of India's squad for the ongoing white-ball series in the West Indies. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill seem to have pipped the Mumbai batter in the pecking order.

Prithvi Shaw last played for India in July last year

Prithvi Shaw last featured in the Indian playing XI in July of 2021 in a T20I fixture against Sri Lanka. This was also his maiden T20I game and Shaw went on to score a run-a-ball 49 in the fixture.

Since then, he has been overlooked by the national selectors. There were also a few questions raised over the player's fitness after he failed the yo-yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Shaw did play some crucial knocks for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the latest edition of the cash-rich league and amassed 283 runs from ten games. Notably, he had to sit out several crucial fixtures due to typhoid.

Do you think Prithvi Shaw will be able to find a place in India's white-ball team in the near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.

