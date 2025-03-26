“I consider him like my son, but what's wrong is wrong” - Yuvraj Singh’s father shares his thoughts on Indian legend

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, shared his thoughts on former India skipper and wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni. Yograj appeared on a podcast hosted by former Punjab batter Taruwar Kohli.

Yograj has made controversial statements regarding MS Dhoni many times in the media. That has often seen him bear the brunt of fans online, who seem to have gone after him on a couple of occasions.

When Taruwar Kohli asked about what changes Yograj could make to the Indian side if he were made the head coach, he replied:

"If anyone doesn't perform, you say drop Rohit, Drop Kohli. Why drop anyone? They are going through a bad phase; help them out, and assist them. I'd say come on boys, I'm with you. Let's play Ranji; let's do some practice. Rohit, let's run 20 km and do training. Nobody's willing to do that. Everyone's like, get them out. "

"They aren't someone you send out, they are guys whom you look after, take care of. I love them like my own, never differentiated between them and Yuvraj Singh. Even with MS Dhoni, for instance. I consider him like my son, but what's wrong is wrong," he added.

Take a look at the same in the video below (from 1:44:12):

"I got to know he had a heart attack, and I rushed to Delhi to see him" - Yograj Singh about Kapil Dev

Speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Yograj Singh continued that although he had felt wronged by Kapil Dev, he cried for him when the latter suffered a heart attack.

He said:

"I love Kapil (Dev) so much, but what you have done is wrong. Just accept that. I got to know he had a heart attack, I rushed to Delhi and was crying. My wife and kids are asking me whom I am crying for so much. I said for my friend, he can't die like that. I called him all night, and then I got the news that he's alright."

Yograj Singh has played one Test and six ODIs for India, playing alongside Kapil Dev in the Indian setup and in the North Zone team as well.

