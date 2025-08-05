“I couldn’t take it away from Mohammed Siraj” - Former cricketer on India’s Player of the Series in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes star pacer Mohammed Siraj was an equally viable option with Shubman Gill for India's Player of the Series honors in the 2025 Test series in England. The visitors finished their UK tour with an impressive 2-2 drawn result after the thrilling six-run win in the final Test at the Oval.Skipper Gill was named India's Player of the Series for leading all scorers from both teams with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. However, Siraj made an enticing case for himself by finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets at an average of 32.43 in five matches.Talking about other contenders for India's Player of the Series in the England series, Bangar told ESPN Cricinfo (14:24):&quot;KL Rahul does come very close even though Shubman Gill officially got the award. KL came very close for me but I couldn't take it away from Mohammed Siraj. Purely for the reason that he bowled his heart out and bowled the most number of overs in the series. Bowled the fastest ball of the series on the last day of the tour and was looking to get wickets all the time.&quot;KL Rahul opened the batting when the conditions were at their most challenging and finished with 532 runs at an average of over 53, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.&quot;It was a fair indication&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on the series outcomeSanjay Bangar believes 2-2 was a fair reflection of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy despite India seemingly winning more sessions through the five Tests. The visitors failed to defend 371 in the opening Test and chase down 193 in the third Test, falling 1-2 behind after three matches.However, they pulled off a miraculous escape in the fourth Test with a final day draw before the six-run win at the Oval.&quot;That is sport. But it was a fair indication (2-2) because if you think objectively, England were 2-1 ahead in the series because both the Tests they won, they were tested to the hilt. Because of the several injuries like the one to Rishabh (Pant) and Jasprit's (Bumrah) availability, and then being on the backfoot on a number of occasions, it is ultimately outcome oriented,&quot; said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;So I believe England were very good in terms of their two Test victories and as was India in those two they won because they had to comeback after losing the first Test and after losing the third Test. So both teams had to do the hard yards so 2-2 was a very good reflection on the type of cricket played.&quot;Team India had four of the top six leading run scorers and wicket takers in the series, epitomizing their individual dominance.