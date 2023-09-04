"I don't count it as a wicket" - Sreesanth on Virat Kohli's dismissal in Asia Cup 2023 match vs Pakistan

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth believes that Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli out when both sides met in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2.

Kohli scored four runs before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. He perished after managing an inside edge while trying to play an away delivery that crashed onto his stumps.

Sreesanth reckoned that it was an unfortunate way to get out for the former India captain. He also suggested that Kohli will be eager to make amends when the two sides lock horns again.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth remarked:

"It was unfortunate for India. Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli's wicket because it was an inside edge. I don't count it as a wicket. I know him personally, which is why I know what would have been going through his mind after seeing Pakistan's celebration. I am just waiting for the next India-Pakistan match."

Notably, India suffered a top-order collapse against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan saved India from humiliation, scoring 87 and 82, respectively.

The Men in Blue posted a 266-run total in 48.5 overs. However, the match was washed out due to rain after the first innings, with both sides bagging one point each.

"After watching Virat Kohli's cover drive, I thought he would score a century" - Sreesanth

Sreesanth further pointed out how Virat Kohli got off to a fantastic start, hitting a wonderful boundary with his trademark cover drive. He mentioned that from that shot, it seemed as if the right-handed batter was set for a big knock.

He further added that opening batter, Rohit Sharma, who was knocked over by an incoming delivery from Shaheen Afridi, hasn't always struggled against left-arm fast bowlers.

"I won't say Rohit Sharma Sharma has always struggled against left-arm pacers," Sreesanth added. "When you are in good form, everything clicks. He started off quite well, hitting flick even off a good ball. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked very good. After watching Virat Kohli's cover drive, I thought he would score a century. Just wait for the next match. Let any left-arm pacer come, we will dominate him."

India will now take on Nepal in a must-win encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The winner of the fixture will advance to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

The Rohit Sharma-led side's victory over Nepal will set up a blockbuster India-Pakistan clash yet again in the ongoing ODI continental tournament.