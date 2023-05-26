“I’d be delighted to give him my signed jersey” – LSG captain KL Rahul floored by a young fan for picking him as his favorite player

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) KL Rahul was floored by a young fan for picking him as his best favorite player among ten captains in the IPL 2023 on Thursday, May 25.

The right-handed batter quote retweeted a video where a boy can be seen naming all the skippers on a TV screen on May 21. The boy further replied ‘KL Rahul’ when he was asked to pick his best player.

Rahul responded on Twitter:

“That’s so sweet. Drop me a DM with your address. I’d be delighted to give him my signed jersey,” alongside a heart emoji.

K L Rahul @klrahul

Drop me a DM with your address. I'd be delighted to give him my signed jersey. Yobu @yobu_peddhi @klrahul @IPL

My 4 yr old picked his best player My 4 yr old picked his best player @klrahul @IPL My 4 yr old picked his best player 😎 https://t.co/I0DBcD5EYd That's so sweet.Drop me a DM with your address. I'd be delighted to give him my signed jersey. twitter.com/yobu_peddhi/st… That's so sweet. ♥️Drop me a DM with your address. I'd be delighted to give him my signed jersey. twitter.com/yobu_peddhi/st…

Since being shared, the post has so far garnered over 18,000 likes within three hours.

On the professional front, the Karnataka batter was recently ruled out of IPL 2023 mid-season due to a thigh injury he sustained during LSG’s home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1.

KL Rahul ruled out of WTC final, undergoes rehab at NCA

Rahul, meanwhile, has also been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, scheduled to take place at The Oval in London, starting June 7.

In his absence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as his replacement in the India squad for the ICC’s marquee event.

In a statement, BCCI stated:

“He [Rahul] is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul’s replacement.”

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a successful thigh surgery on May 9. In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old said:

“Just got done with my surgery - it was successful. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!”

KL Rahul will look to attain full fitness ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

Poll : 0 votes