"I’d have given my left arm to have been there" - David Willey on missing out on England's 2019 World Cup squad

All-rounder David Willey was one of the prominent members of the white-ball revolution that led England to the summit of ODI cricket. However, he was replaced by Jofra Archer in the final stages ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

It was naturally heart-breaking for the all-rounder as he had to make way for the speedster. He had to watch his team lift the trophy from far off, regretting not being present with the squad.

Speaking to The Telegraph, here's what David Willey had to say about that snub four years ago and on getting selected in the 2023 World Cup provisional squad:

"Four years ago, sat there watching the lads lift the trophy, complete mixed emotions. I’d have given my left arm to have been there and part of it. I’m absolutely delighted to be picked this time around.”

David Willey on not having a central contract

David Willey has been pretty vocal about the financial situation he is in and how many players in his position are getting paid better than him. He is currently on an incremental contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), unlike the central contract that pays the cricketers handsomely.

On this, Willey stated:

"I’ve played for England for eight years – I think I’ve had one central contract. It’s probably highly likely I’ll go to a World Cup and have to think through things over the next 12 months and not have an England contract. It’s difficult.

"Players in my position are far, far better off financially playing in franchise cricket and not international cricket.”

He further added:

“The bottom line is look if I’m carrying on with no recognition in terms of an England central contract it probably is going to be a decision before too long that actually you’ve got to make hay while the sun shines, haven’t you? So I’d then have to start thinking about myself and my family first.”

It will be interesting to see whether David Willey gets a central contract anytime soon, or if he looks to have a big payday by committing to playing franchise cricket in the future after the World Cup.