"I'd like to dedicate the 500th wicket to my father" - Ravichandran Ashwin after reaching the milestone on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dedicated his 500th Test wicket to his father. He reached the milestone in the ongoing third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

England opener Zak Crawley became his 500th Test victim. The right-handed batter top-edged an Ashwin delivery, which had pitched outside leg-stump, and Rajat Patidar took a fairly straightforward catch. He became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to the landmark.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the day's play, Ashwin stated:

"It has been quite a long journey. I'd like to dedicate the 500th wicket to my father. He has been through the thick and thing of everything. I've been through in my life... he has been a constant support for me. 500 wickets is done and dusted now. We've got a game hanging in the balance."

However, contrary to expectations, the off-spinner could not get any more breakthroughs in the day as England kept coming hard at the Indian bowlers. He currently has figures of 7-0-37-1 at Stumps on Day 2.

England finished the day at 207/2 with Ben Duckett (133*) and Joe Root (9*) at the crease.

"They're putting us under pressure" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ashwin acknowledged that England weren't giving India enough time to think with their aggressive intent.

He urged his teammates to stay patient, saying he expected the pitch to get difficult to bat as the game progressed. He added:

"The way England are playing, you're not having to bowl a lot of overs. They're showing a lot of intent, giving us less time to think and also less labour... You have to bowl good balls and expect one of those airy-fairy shots to go to hand. I expect this pitch to get really tough to bat, probably on day five.

"We need to hang in there... The game is hanging in the balance. Some things go our way tomorrow morning and we'll find ourselves dominating. They're putting us under pressure, but it's important to respond."

England's star of the day was Ben Duckett, who stayed unbeaten on 133 and shared two strong partnerships with Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App