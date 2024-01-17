"I'd love to get a picture and stick it in my house" - Debutant Shamar Joseph on taking Steve Smith's wicket in AUS vs WI 1st Test

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph's Test debut got off to the best possible start as he dismissed star Australian batter Steve Smith off the very first delivery that he bowled.

It was a new adventure in some capacity for Smith as well, as he was opening the batting in Tests for the first time. However, he could only score 12 runs, thanks to Joseph's accuracy.

Speaking to the reporters after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Shamar Joseph had to say while expressing his emotions about dismissing Steve Smith:

"Getting Steve Smith is the biggest dream. I don’t think I have any better wicket. He is one of my favorite players, I really love Steve Smith the way he plays and goes about his cricket. Getting him, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. I’d love to get a picture and stick it in my house.”

After playing a handy cameo of 36 that took West Indies to 188, Shamar Joseph dismissed Smith and went on to pick up another wicket, that of Marnus Labuschagne. He was arguably the pick of the visiting bowlers on Day 1.

Shamar Joseph on the thought process behind his wicket-taking delivery for Steve Smith

Shamar Joseph had to pull out of his run-up as he was about to bowl his first delivery in Tests and accepted that he was feeling a bit nervous. He explained that he wanted to keep it simple by bowling a good-length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty.

On this, he stated:

"I didn’t miss my run-up, it was just nervousness. I just wanted to get the first ball right, top of off stump, and getting the Smith wicket is just amazing for me. I had a few conversations with the boys in the dressing room and told them I’d get a wicket first ball, but I didn’t know it was Steve Smith."

He added:

"I think that area is a weakness for him … he walks across a lot and tries to take you off your line, so I stuck to the basics, hit top of off with a little movement away, and got the edge."

West Indies still have a lot of catching up to do as Australia ended Day 1 in a dominant position, trailing by just 129 runs.

