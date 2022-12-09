"I'd love to be a part" - Trent Boult determined to play next year's ODI World Cup in India

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has retained hopes of being part of next year's 2023 ODI World Cup in India, stating that he has huge ambitions for the same. However, the left-arm seamer declared that his immediate goal is to give his best for the Melbourne Stars in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Boult sacrificed his central contract in August to pursue T20 franchise cricket opportunities. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that they respect and hailed his contribution, but priority shall be given to the centrally contracted players.

Speaking from Australia ahead of the upcoming season of the BBL, the Rotorua-born bowler said he understands the changing landscape of international cricket but harbors ambitions to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

"It's a moving landscape at the moment with what that looks like, but I've definitely got huge ambitions to still be there. The 2023 World Cup next year in India is a big one that I'd love to be a part of but it's a lot of cricket away.

"The immediate future is obviously to focus on the Big Bash and I'm in the International League T20 in Dubai in a couple of weeks as well and I'm just really excited to be here I've played a lot of international cricket and I've got the opportunity to move into some franchise stuff now."

Boult, who played an integral role in New Zealand's win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, will be targeting limited-overs silverware as well. He was part of the Kiwi side that finished runners-up in the last two 50-over World Cups and the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I just want to make the most of probably the later years of my career" - Trent Boult

Trent Boult has spearheaded New Zealand's attack for a decade now. (Credits: Getty)

Boult underlined that he wants to make the most of the final few years of his playing career and is excited for his family to watch him play in the BBL. He added:

"Your lifespan or career span can only go so far and I feel like I've worked hard to do the things that I have done in international cricket and I just want to make the most of probably the later years of my career and come here and see what I can do.

"My kids are coming over next week to see dad in a different role and I think the Big Bash is always an exciting tournament to watch so it's going to be great to get along alongside a couple of guys that I'm normally playing international cricket against."

The Melbourne Stars, who are yet to win the BBL, will open their campaign against the Sydney Thunder on December 13 in Canberra.

