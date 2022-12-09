I remember and I talked about it a lot" - Marcus Trescothick on his struggles with depression and anxiety

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has opened up on his mental well-being after a lengthy battle managing it.

Trescothick, one of England's most prolific run-getters, abruptly returned home from the India tour in 2006, citing depression.

The 46-year-old was later diagnosed with depression and last played for England in September 2006.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of his return to Multan for the first time since 2005, Trescothick said his mental health has vastly improved.

He admitted that anxiety issues prevented him from enjoying tours of India and Pakistan during his playing days, but has actively worked to feel better. Trescothick stated:

"It is great. I remember and I talked about it a lot. Parts of touring I loved doing, even to parts of the world that were tough. Pakistan and India are different, tougher types of tours but I still loved it.

"With the illness and struggling with anxiety it made it hard to enjoy those tours. Since that point I can get back on the road and enjoying it like it used to be because it is great."

Trescothick continued:

"It has taken a journey and a period of time, I still work at it, I still work on myself on various bits and pieces but it is a much better place than where I was 15 years ago."

The 76-Test veteran first felt the effects of depression during England's tour of Pakistan in 2005. While in Pakistan during the Test series, his father-in-law suffered a serious head injury. Amid the subsequent ODI series, his wife's grandfather passed away.

"The difference here is that going back to 2005 that team was coming to the end" - Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick. (Image Credits: Getty)

Trescothick further underlined that the current England team are only getting started and predicts more young players to stand out. He added:

"The difference here is that going back to 2005 that team was coming to the end. We all thought it was going to carry on but it fell away pretty quickly whereas this team is only getting started.

"It is the start of a good long journey we are going to have for a period of time when we are going to have some exciting cricket and you will see some young players really flourish and stand out, ones on the up considerably at this stage."

England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Pakistan by winning the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi. The vi have made one change for the second Test, with Mark Wood replacing the injured Liam Livingstone.

