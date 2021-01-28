"I’d love to see them get knocked out" - Ben Cutting has no love lost for former team Brisbane Heat

Ben Cutting hopes that the Brisbane Heat get knocked out as they go up against the Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator on Friday. The Australian all-rounder has no love lost for his former team, who decided against keeping him ahead of the new BBL season.

Ben Cutting ended up joining the Sydney Thunder and hasn't been shy about his dislike for the way he was treated by his former team. All eyes were on him when the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder faced off in the BBL group stage. And he could go up against his former employers once again on Sunday, should they win on Friday.

"I’d love to see them get knocked out on Friday night," Ben Cutting said. "I don’t know if I was on the nose, because I got along with everyone except for two or three people, and I didn’t know that was the case until I walked into the end-of-season meeting and was told I’m no longer in the best XI for the coming year, even though I’d just been given a new contract," Cutting told The Herald.

“At the end of it, they said they wouldn’t play an all-rounder this [summer], they’d go with specialist bowlers and batters only, then signed three or four all-rounders," Cutting added.

Ben Cutting has found his form for the Sydney Thunder

Ben Cutting has been a vital player for the Sydney Thunder this season

While he had an acrimonious end to his time with the Brisbane Heat, Ben Cutting has found a new home with the Sydney Thunder. The all-rounder has been a key player for the Men in Green and played a vital role in helping them finish in the top three.

Ben Cutting played in all 14 matches during the BBL group stage, scoring 246 runs at an impressive average of 35.14. He did not score a single fifty but had an excellent strike-rate of 152.79. Cutting also took four wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 7.78.

He will now aim to continue his impressive form in the play-offs and guide the Sydney Thunder to their first BBL title in five years.