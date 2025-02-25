“I have daughters who play cricket” - Afghanistan head coach’s massive statement on Taliban rule during 2025 Champions Trophy

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott hopes to see a change in the country with regards to women's participation in sport even as the men's cricket team continue their rise. The former England batter said that it concerns him as his daughters play cricket too and hopes to see the same level of equality in Afghanistan as in England.

Since the Taliban took over the landlocked nation in 2021, there has been an abuse of women's rights. Women have been banned from parks and universities and many female cricketers have fled from Afghanistan for safety. Nevertheless, some high-profile men's cricketers like Rashid Khan have spoken against this regime.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday ahead of their Champions Trophy match against England, Trott recalled how the apartheid rule was removed from South Africa for the better and hopes to see such a transformation in Afghanistan.

"Hopefully we can make a difference. I know the players want to do that. They have expressed that on their social media platforms. All they are doing is asking for equality and trying to grow the game of cricket, for fairness and an uplift in their country. I can see the world's concern. I am concerned. I have daughters who play cricket. I am proud of where I come from and the change the country made for the betterment of everybody. Hopefully one day I can see that in Afghanistan."

Cricket Australia have already opted against bilateral series against the Afghan men's side due to the Taliban's assault on women's rights. Moreoever, nearly 200 politicians in England demanded the boycott of their match with Asian side in the Champions Trophy recently, but the fixture is set to go ahead.

"It is a real tricky situation for them" - Jonathan Trott on Afghanistan men's team

Jonathan Trott. (Image Credits: Getty)

Trott also sympathised with his players for finding themselves in a tricky situation but equally praised their courage in standing up for what is wrong, adding:

"These guys are brave. They know the difference between right and wrong. It is a real tricky situation for them. They know who they are playing for and representing. We work hard to bring joy to the country and the guys are passionate, brave and proud of being able to do that, but knowing full well that there are things that are not correct."

Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men lost by 107 runs in their Champions Trophy debut against South Africa and must beat England to stay alive in the tournament.

