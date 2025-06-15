"I definitely heard that" - Temba Bavuma makes massive sledging claim from Australia after SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma revealed that Australia suggested that the Proteas might 'choke' in their run chase during the fourth innings of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's. The underdogs scripted history after hunting down the 282-run target in the final innings to win the mace, and end their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy.

Australia were initially deemed favorites after stretching their lead through a lower-order resistance. From 73-7, the defending champions scored over 100 runs, with Mitchell Starc recording a crucial unbeaten fifty.

South Africa were under early pressure in the run chase, losing Ryan Rickelton for six runs. However, they fought back through Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma on Day 3, leaving them with just 69 runs to get on Day 4, with eight wickets in hand.

Bavuma revealed that although Australia were relatively subdued in terms of their sledging when compared to the past, they did not resist while throwing the infamous 'choker' tag around.

“Playing against Australia is a bit different in the last couple of years. They’re not as vocal out on the field. They’re still aggressive through their body language, through obviously their skill, but there’s not a lot of chatter. Of course, the tag of us being chokers, that came about this morning," Bavuma said after the match (via News 18).

"One of their players threw out the fact that we could lose our eight wickets in less than 60 runs. I definitely heard that. Aiden kept using the [words] lock in after every over, let’s keep locking in. Let’s give them nothing. So yeah, not a lot of chatter, just one or two things that were, that were said," he added.

Bavuma was dismissed for 66 in the early stages of Day 4 to give Australians slight hope, but Aiden Markram held his end almost till the end as David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne finished things off. The Proteas won by five wickets to register one of the most memorable triumphs in their history.

"It would be great to not have to hear it again" - Aiden Markram concurs with Temba Bavuma regarding the 'Choker' tag

South Africa have had to endure several heartbreaks in their journey to end the silverware drought. The Proteas have often crumbled under pressure, slipping from match-winning situations and getting eliminated in the process.

Just a year earlier, the Aiden Markram-led South Africa botched the run chase from a winning position during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados. Such instances have been a trademark in Proteas' history, with their heartbreak only increasing over time.

“It would be great to not have to hear it again, that’s for sure. In terms of it motivating you, I mean, there’s always going to be external things that can motivate you, but it’s not your sole purpose for playing. To have got the job done and to literally have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team," Markram said.

Markram was adjudged player of the match for his 136 runs off 207 deliveries in the fourth innings run chase.

About the author Gokul Nair

