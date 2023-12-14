"I definitely look upon him as a younger brother" - Adil Rashid on Rehan Ahmed

England limited-overs bowler Adil Rashid was all-praises for 'younger brother' Rehan Ahmed ahead of the 2nd T20I against the West Indies. The veteran observed that they are both different bowlers as Rehan bowls a lot quicker.

Rehan made his Test debut aged 18 against Pakistan in December 2022 and finished with 7 wickets in the match, including a fifer in the 2nd innings. The leggie has also had a promising limited-overs career thus far, averaging 23.30 runs per wicket in ODIs and 17.16 in T20Is.

Speaking to reporters before the match, Rashid observed that Rehan has the tricks and confidence in the bag to become a good bowler in the future.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, the 35-year-old said:

"I definitely look upon him as a younger brother. He's 19. He's got his own journey. We're completely different bowlers. You know, he's got the tricks. He's got the ability as well as the confidence, so hopefully he can carry on developing and building his game."

"It's always nice to get a young leggie up and coming. We're two completely different bowlers as well - he bowls it a bit quicker, I try and get a bit more flight, a few more variations."

Rehan was also England's best bowler in the 1st T20I against the West Indies in Barbados. The teen prodigy finished with figures of 4-0-39-3, but it wasn't enough to fashion a win for the tourists.

"He's just got to keep playing cricket" - Adil Rashid on Rehan Ahmed

Adil Rashid. (Credits: ICC Twitter)

Rashid added that the 19-year-old has to keep reinventing, given batters will get used to him.

"Yeah, that's what it is. Especially if you start playing a lot more cricket, people see a lot more. Then they might get used to you a bit more. But that's a long way away for him. He's just got to keep playing cricket, keep enjoying it and hopefully keep taking wickets and let nature take its course."

England, the reigning T20 champions, will be keen to level the five-match series against the West Indies in the 2nd game.