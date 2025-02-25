“I have definitely never said this” - Pat Cummins calls out media outlet over India comments during 2025 Champions Trophy 

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has refuted claims made on his behalf by a media outlet regarding the Indian team's playing venue in the Champions Trophy. The outlet shared former England pacer Jonathan Agnew's comments, wrongly attributing them to Cummins.

Ahead of the India-Pakistan game on Sunday (February 23) in Dubai, Agnew shared his disappointment with India playing all their Champions Trophy games in Dubai. As per the 64-year-old, the Rohit Sharma-led side have an undue advantage playing at the same venue, while other sides are made to play their games on different grounds.

“I feel very uncomfortable about the way that India is being treated at the moment,” Agnew told ABC Sport.

"This is wrong; if you’re going to play international tournaments, you can’t pick and choose where you play and where you’re not going to play. I don’t see how long this can carry on for? It makes a farce of these tournaments," he added.

However, on Tuesday (February 25), Code Sports posted a tweet claiming that Pat Cummins made the aforementioned comments on India. In response, the 31-year-old tagged the media outlet and said:

"I have definitely never said this @codecricketau."

Pat Cummins eyeing return in IPL 2025

Pat Cummins recently led the Australian team to a 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned as the team's highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps and also managed 159 runs with the bat. However, it was later revealed that Cummins was battling an ankle injury throughout the Test series.

The injury issues and the birth of his second child meant the 31-year-old was unavailable for Australia for the ongoing Champions Trophy. The pacer is now targeting his competitive return in IPL 2025, where he will be seen leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's been an amazing month or so, just focusing entirely on family and not having to worry about training or an upcoming tour. Being completely present has been really special," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

"That’s the goal—start bowling in the next week or so, build up gradually, and be ready for IPL," he added.

IPL 2025 will be a crucial tournament for Cummins in terms of getting back to rhythm ahead of the World Test Championship 2025 final. Australia will square off against South Africa from June 11-15 at Lord's for the ultimate prize.

