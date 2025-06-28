"I definitely want to bring that number down" – Prasidh Krishna addresses major concern in his bowling ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna expressed disappointment over his lack of control with the ball in the side's first Test defeat to England in Leeds. Playing in only his fourth Test, the 29-year-old was expensive in both innings.

Prasidh conceded 128 in his 20 overs at an economy of over six in the first innings as England amassed 465 in response to India's 471. He was equally poor in the second innings, giving away 92 off his 15 overs, as England chased down 371 comfortably on the final day.

The right-arm pacer picked up five wickets in the match, but his leaking of runs proved costly against the ever-attacking English batters.

Reflecting on his sub-par bowling performance in the first Test, Prasidh said (via TOI):

"I had a few conversations with some of the guys about how this game went. I definitely want to bring that number down — to the best I can. And I think I’m learning as well. It’s on me — I can’t say anything else. It’s my responsibility to get better, and that’s what I’m trying. That’s what I’m working on. I just want to make sure I put in the right kind of work and come back here with better numbers."

He added:

"Every time I come out to bowl, I’m definitely looking to bowl a maiden. I’m not really trying to give away boundaries or anything. The outfield was fast. The lengths and lines I bowled weren’t perfect, to be honest, most of the time. And they took me on — some were edges, and some were bouncers I tried that ended up going for runs. But I think someone in the team had to do it."

Despite his expensive spells in both innings, Prasidh was happy to concede runs in an attempt to pick up wickets.

"If I sit back and only look at my numbers or economy rate and not the wickets — well, it got me a four and a six, and then Jamie Smith got out. So if that’s what it takes to get a wicket, I’m happy to do it. But yes, every time I bowl, I’m looking to keep the economy rate down and build pressure," he said.

Prasidh has picked up 13 wickets in his four Tests at an average of 35.15 and an economy of 5.07.

"The dressing room is still positive, happy, and very, very motivated" - Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna said the mood in the Indian dressing room remains upbeat despite the heartbreaking loss in the first Test at Leeds. The visitors dominated for the majority of the contest through the first four days, setting up a massive target of 371 for England.

However, lower-order collapses, fielding lapses, and erratic bowling at different stages ultimately cost India the game.

"The dressing room is still positive, happy, and very, very motivated. Like I said, we came here knowing what this opportunity meant for all of us. And even in the game (first Test), we might have looked quiet at times, but I think we still had a plan. We wanted to do something, and we went about doing it — we got two wickets in a cluster, twice. So that kept the motivation going," said Prasidh (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"You know, as a bowling unit, when something's happening, we still ended up taking the new ball. They needed about 20 runs, but we held on to the hope that something might happen. So we were still out there believing. We made sure that until the last run was scored, we were still fighting and making them work hard for it."

India wasted centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant (2) with their Leeds defeat. They will look to even the five-match series at 1-1 in the second Test, starting at Edgbaston on July 2.

