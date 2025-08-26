“I didn’t realise he was only 37” - Australian captain’s massive statement on Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement

Australian captain Alyssa Healy believes the recently retired Cheteshwar Pujara had several years of cricket in him. The legendary Indian batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday, August 24, at the age of 37.Pujara hasn't been part of India's Test side since their defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The right-hander retires as India's eighth leading run-scorer in Tests with 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 in 103 matches.Talking about Pujara's retirement on the LISTNR Sport YouTube channel, Healy said (27:13):&quot;It's interesting, I didn't realize he was only 37. I felt like he still had numerous years left in him but if he does go down the media path, it'll be great to pick his brain on cricket and batting in particular.&quot;Healy also talked about the former Indian batter's heroics in India's back-to-back Test series in Australia, saying:&quot;He was a huge part of those two series wins in Australia. He kept their bowling attack out and drained them, making them work so hard. I think by the end of it, they stopped trying to get him out and only tried to get the other end out because they just figured it was too hard.&quot;The 37-year-old was the Player of the Series in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. He amassed 521 runs at an average of 74.42, including three centuries.Pujara also played a massive role in India's 2-1 victory in the following Australian tour in 2020/21, batting 928 balls in the series (highest from both sides).&quot;I always felt like he had such a big front pad&quot; - Alyssa Healy on Cheteshwar Pujara's techniqueAlyssa Healy praised Cheteshwar Pujara for his ability to eradicate potential weaknesses and bat time in Test cricket. The Saurashtra batter helped India dominate the Test format in the 2010s by owning the crucial No. 3 position.Team India finished in the top two of the 2019-21 and 2021-23 WTC cycles.&quot;I always felt like he had such a big front pad. I think a lot of people thought that and went hard at that front pad. But he just found a way to drop the bat in , get it down there at the right time and just defend his off-stump. He was extremely comfortable with his technique and knew how to keep the ball out, which is the most important thing in Test cricket,&quot; said Healy (via the aforementioned source).She added:&quot;He is also able to bat for long periods of time, which is tough in the modern game. A sad day in cricket but not all surprising. I don't think we'll see someone like that again (defensive approach). But Joe Root and Steve Smith play a similar kind of anchor role and let the guys around them flourish.&quot;Pujara finished with a phenomenal overall first-class record, scoring over 21,000 runs at an average of almost 52, including 66 centuries, in 278 games.