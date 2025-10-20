“I didn’t understand the logic why they dropped him” - Former India cricketer questions selection for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth was baffled with Kuldeep Yadav not being picked for the first ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue went with three pacers and two spin-bowling all-rounders, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy as the third seamer.

India lost the game at the Optus Stadium in Perth by seven wickets. It was a reduced contest (26 overs per side) due to rain. The visitors managed to score 136/9 after being asked to bat first. However, they failed to defend the total as Australia wrapped up the game in just 21.1 overs with ease.

Srikkanth reflected how spinners did well from sides in the game. Matthew Kuhnemann picked two wickets for the hosts. Washington Sundar and Axar Patel bagged a wicket each. Therefore, he failed to understand India's reasoning behind not playing wrist-spinner Kuldeep.

"Who gave them crucial breakthroughs apart from Starc and Hazelwood? It was Kuhnemann. Axar also took an important wicket for us. The spinners had done a good job. They would always do a better job. Wrist-spinners are potential match winners. I did not understand the logic why they dropped Kuldeep. I would still play Kuldeep, Washington, and Axar. Spinners will do a better job in these conditions than medium pacers," he said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth further criticized India's obsession with batting depth. Wanting batters till number eight has led to Kuldeep missing out many a times. He reflected how the wris-spinner has been in terrific form across formats in the recent past. The 65-year-old urged the team to forget batting depth and field their best players.

"He is bowling so well in Tests, he bowled so well in the Asia Cup. He has played well in T20 cricket and you say things like on Australian wickets ball does not turn so we are not playing Kuldeep Yadav. It is a dangerous statement and I do not understand this. Forget the combination and eight batters. Go for the best players and the best team. How many runs can an number eight batter get you anyway? Forget seven batters eight batters, Kuldeep just has to play. Any other team, he would just walk in. It is very sad," he added.

It turned out to be a one-sidded affair as the visitors could not put up much fight with the ball. They are now 0-1 down in the three-match series.

Kris Srikkanth reflects on India's errors in picking the right combination

In the same video, Kris Srikkanth also reckoned that he would have played Prasidh Krishna over Harshit Rana. He reflected that Prasidh could make the most of the Australian conditions and was in a good rhythm as well.

"What can we say? How much can we say? Prasidh Krishna has the height, gets the bounce, has the pace, he is in good rhythm from the England Tests. I would have gone with Kuldeep first and then my choice would be Prasidh Krishna," he said.

India could not put pressure on the Australians with the ball. While they did get Travis Head out early, they failed to build on the momentum. Srikkanth reflected that the visitors did not have wicket-taking bowlers in the middle overs. He once again stressed Kuldeep's role in the middle phase.

"The more wickets you take in the middle overs, the run-rate will come down automatically. That is where we are making mistakes. You need wicket-taking bowlers in the middle overs and that is where Kuldeep will be very useful."

It will be interesting to see if they make any changes to the combination for the second ODI. The Men in Blue will have a few days to reflect and rethink their plans with the next game to be played on Thursday, October 23.

