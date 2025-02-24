"I am not disappointed at all"- Shoaib Akhtar says he had no hopes from 'brainless' Pakistan team after defeat to India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Men in Green after their six-wicket defeat against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday. Akhtar sarcastically said he was not disappointed because he had zero hopes from the 'brainless' and 'clueless' team management.

In a video shared by Shoaib Akhtar on X, he spoke about a big blunder committed by the team management. He felt that Pakistan's strategy to go in with four specialist bowlers and two all-rounders backfired in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Giving the example of other teams in the world, the former Pakistan fast bowler said:

"You may think that I'm disappointed. No, I am not disappointed at all because I knew what was going to happen. When you don't select 5 specialist bowlers in a world where other teams are picking 6 bowlers, you don't pick 5 bowlers and go in with 2 all-rounders, this is a brainless, clueless management."

The video shared by Akhtar has gone viral on X. It has received more than 15,000 likes on the platform within two hours. Quite a few fans felt that Akhtar was right as far as his views on Pakistan's strategy were concerned.

"What do we tell our boys? Like the management says, our boys will do"- Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar further mentioned that even the players did not have a skill set like Indian batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. In his view, the players were not to be blamed much though because they did what the management said.

"I am really disappointed. What do we tell our boys? Like the management says, our boys will do. Even they don't know what they have to do. Intent is another thing, but these guys don't have a skill set. They can't play like Virat or Shubman. I'm really disappointed. They don't know what to do, they have just gone there to participate. Once again, really disappointing," Akhtar concluded.

With this defeat, Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign has almost ended. Only a miracle can take the Men in Green to the semifinals.

