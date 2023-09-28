"I have not discussed anything like that" - Shakib Al Hasan denies asking Tamim Iqbal to bat down the order in 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan recently took a swipe at opener Tamim Iqbal for his rant after not making it to the 2023 World Cup squad. The veteran all-rounder also quashed rumors of him asking Iqbal to bat down the order in the opening game of the tournament.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Monday, September 25, finally announced their World Cup squad, with Iqbal's name missing. The left-hander opened up on his absence, saying that he himself opted out and didn't want to be part of the 'dirty game'. In a video that Iqbal shared on social media, he said:

“Someone called me from the top level of the board who is very involved with our cricket. He said that if you go to the World Cup, you have to play the matches by managing your (back) injury. So, you better do one thing, don’t play the first match against Afghanistan (on October 7)."

“I replied that the Afghanistan match is still 12/13 days away. In 12/13 days, I will be in better condition. Why shouldn’t I play? Then he said that if you play, you have to bat down the order. After hearing this, I am shocked, as I have never in my 17-year career batted down the order. I feel like I’m being forced to do many things. I said, ‘Look, if you have such thoughts then don’t send me. I don’t want to be in this mess. I don’t want to be part of this dirty game. You make me face something new every day. I don’t want to stay here’,” he added.

Speaking to channel T-Sports, Hasan cited Mahmudullah Riyad's example and said that he was picked looking at his dedication to playing for the national team.

"Mahmudullah Riyad bhai wasn't there, but suddenly he came to the World Cup team. I felt he could do that, but his dedication, his responsibility for the team, and his urge to play for the team, those things were noticed by all. So there is a difference," Shakib Al Hasan said.

The 36-year-old suggested that someone from the BCB must have raised the prospect of Tamim Iqbal batting down the order, saying:

"As I said, I have not discussed anything like that (Tamim will bat down the order or will not be picked in the opening game), so I don't know where the question is coming from."

"If someone has said that, I am sure an authorized person has done it, and he was informing early so that it's best for both parties. I don't see anything bad in this. I am sure someone would not say something like that to create harm," Shakib Al Hasan added.

During his video message on Facebook, Tamim Iqbal said he was confident of regaining fitness in time for the showpiece event. The southpaw struck 44 in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. in his first innings after returning from injury, albeit in a losing cause.

"Anyone should be ready to play in any position" - Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shakib Al Hasan reckons clarity about the fitness of every player is vital beforehand. He said:

"For the good of the team, anyone should be ready to play in any position. It's about the team first. When I don't know whether someone is playing the third game or the seventh game and I will only know in the morning of the game, then it's difficult for me to select the team."

Bangladesh will open their World Cup campaign on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamshala.