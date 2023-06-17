“I don’t have an answer” – PCB chief Najam Sethi's shocking response on Pakistan’s participation in 2023 ODI World Cup

With less than four months left for the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has said they are yet to confirm their decision to travel to India for the tournament later this year.

Sethi said that the PCB has informed the ICC that the government will take the final call regarding the team's participation in the tournament. The statement comes amid a delay by the BCCI and ICC in announcing the World Cup schedule.

The development comes weeks after Sethi had said 'tit for tat' if India don't come to play in Pakistan. Sethi recently told a press conference:

"I don't have an answer to that. We have written to the ICC that we cannot give approval or disapproval on travelling to India. This decision is made by our government, just like it is for India. Whether we will play in Ahmedabad or not is for later."

He continued:

“We told them (ICC) that subject to these conditions, we can tell you at any stage that we will play or not, or where we can play.”

Full press conference youtube.com/live/tYg1134G0… A quick round-up of Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi's press conference at GSL today.Full press conference A quick round-up of Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi's press conference at GSL today.Full press conference ➡️ youtube.com/live/tYg1134G0… https://t.co/RZSUrBUyQO

“It’s premature to discuss anything” – PCB chief Najam Sethi on Pakistan's participation in 2023 ODI World Cup

Najam Sethi also explained why there's a delay in Pakistan’s final call on their participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The journalist-turned-cricket administrator said that there's currently not a ‘stable’ government in Pakistan:

"It's premature to discuss anything. Not sure which government will be in power at the time. So nothing has been discussed yet. But it's a different matter that when there is a stable government. When it's the right time, we will ask them.”

He added:

“If they give the go-ahead, then the discussions will be about the venues. Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad... that's a discussion for a later time. But the first thing is whether we'll go or not. This is a decision for the government, and I think we'll leave it there. When the time is right, we'll discuss."

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Najam Sethi "Even if the schedule is announced & they keep our matches at certain venues, our government can decide to ask for those venues to be changed & can also decide to not send us to India for the World Cup at all. It depends on the ruling party closer to the event" #CWC23 Najam Sethi "Even if the schedule is announced & they keep our matches at certain venues, our government can decide to ask for those venues to be changed & can also decide to not send us to India for the World Cup at all. It depends on the ruling party closer to the event" #CWC23

Using the example of the 2016 T20 World Cup, Sethi explained how then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif agreed to send the Pakistan team to India at the last minute:

"You remember what happened in 2016. India had not been coming here, but we went to India. We had discussions about whether to go or not. After those discussions, we spoke to Nawaz Sharif, who was the Prime Minister, and he said we should go.”

He continued:

“Then the security team went to India to check the venues; one match was shifted from Dharamsala to Kolkata, and then we went there and participated."

The development comes a day after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved the PCB’s hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup.

