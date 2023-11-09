“I don’t disturb him because he is busy” - Yuvraj Singh on his current equation with Virat Kohli

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has stated that he doesn’t get to stay in touch with Virat Kohli a lot since the latter is busy. The two superstars of Indian cricket were part of the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph at home.

Kohli and Yuvraj shared a great bond on the cricket field. The latter announced his retirement in 2019 after having last represented India in June 2017. On the other hand, Kohli, who recently turned 35, is currently part of India’s 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

During a recent appearance on the TRS podcast, Yuvraj was asked about the kind of equation he currently shares with Kohli. The former India all-rounder candidly replied:

“I don’t disturb him because he is busy. We knew the young Virat Kohli as Cheeku. Today’s Cheeku is Virat Kohli, so there is a big difference.”

The 41-year-old went on to praise Kohli for bringing fitness culture into the Indian team and setting a benchmark for the same.

“We all wanted to become a fit team but when Kohli became the captain there was a big difference. He set a benchmark,” Yuvraj stated.

The former India all-rounder was Player of the Match in the 2011 World Cup for his stellar all-round show. He scored 362 and claimed 15 wickets.

“Me and Mahi are not close friends” - Yuvraj Singh

During the same interview, Yuvraj also stated that he was never best friends with MS Dhoni and that their friendship was restricted to the cricket field.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences,” he had commented.

Dhoni was the captain of the team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Yuvraj was also a key member of the Dhoni-led squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.