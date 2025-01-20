“I don’t know what happened in Australia” - Axar Patel reacts to Team India support staff controversy ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Team India all-rounder and vice-captain Axar Patel gave his take on the ongoing controversy surrounding the support staff following the disappointing Border-Gavaskar series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reportedly disappointed with the support staff's inability to rectify mistakes, roped in Sitanshu Kotak as an additional batting coach ahead of the home T20I series against England.

Assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate were brought into the group upon head coach Gautam Gambhir's behest amid the transition in the coaching staff. The pair previously worked with the head coach in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Axar Patel remarked that there were no issues regarding the support staff when it came to the white-ball scheme of things. He added that he could not speak for what transpired in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar series, leading to BCCI taking some bold calls.

"Regarding support staff, I wasn't with the team for the last three months so I don't know what happened in Australia but here the support staff is the same and we have been discussing on what we want to do in matches," Axar Patel said during the pre-match press conference (via RevSportz).

"Whatever inputs we want, we talk to the batting or bowling coach accordingly. In T20Is, it is a fast game, so we talk about important decisions quickly, so that’s what we talk about, what my (or anyone’s) role is,” he added (via InsideSport).

Axar Patel was not named in the squad for the tour of Australia, with India naming three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. The all-rounder was not considered for the last two Tests as well after Ashwin announced his retirement.

With Axar recently becoming a father for the first time, Mumbai spinner Tanush Kotian was named as a replacement instead.

"From No. 3 to No. 7 everyone has been told to remain flexible" - Axar Patel

Team India have been enjoying a prolific run in T20Is, keeping the momentum from the 2024 T20 World Cup intact. Series wins over Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa, have all witnessed dynamic, high-octane batting.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are bound to reprise their roles as openers. However, following that the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya have to be prepared to step up at any time based on how the innings is placed.

"Batting wise, Our openers are fixed and from No.3-7 everyone has been told to remain flexible. Anyone can come up anytime depending on the situation and matchups. Be it floater or finisher. There's no fixed position for anyone batting at No. 3-7," Patel said.

Axar Patel has been named as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the series. He was named as Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain for the last couple of seasons, even leading the team in a clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 season, while Rishabh Pant served a ban due to slow over rate.

"Being vice captain comes with added responsibility. Sometimes we have to take harsh decisions and give honest opinions and that has been the discussion with Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir," he added.

The first T20I between India and England is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens on January 22.

