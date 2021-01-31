Don’t know how we’re going to get Virat Kohli out: Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said that he is not sure how his team would get Virat Kohli out as the Indiia captain doesn't have any weakness.

On a personal front, Ali is looking to achieve 'little targets' which he has set himself for the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Moeen Ali missed the Sri Lanka series earlier this month after testing positive of COVID-19.

The all-rounder has now recovered and is part of the England squad for the first two Tests against India.

Moeen Ali praised Virat Kohli's game and felt the latter will be more motivated after not playing the full series down under.

"How do we get him out? He’s obviously an amazing player, world-class, he’s very motivated to do well, and I’m sure he’ll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child. I don’t know how we’re going to get him out [specifically] because I don’t think he has any sort of weakness, but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up," said Moeen Ali while in a virtual press conference.

Virat Kohli will be back leading the Indian side after missing the last three Tests against Australia.

Speaking about his personal targets, the off-spinner said he is looking to get to 200 wickets. Ali currently has 181 Test wickets to his name.

"I still feel I’ve got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets. I know people say they don’t look at these things, but it would be something I would look at. Then I would set another target after that," Ali said.

Moeen Ali talks about his relationship with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Moeen Ali and Virat Kohli have played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Regarding his relationship with the Indian star, the English all-rounder said:

"He’s (Virat Kohli) a great guy and a good friend of mine – we don’t talk too much about cricket. We do a little bit but not too much."

It would be interesting to see whether Moeen Ali finds a place in the England XI. Dom Bess and Jack Leach seem to be the frontrunners after their recent performance against Sri Lanka.

However, Ali's all-round abilities could certainly tilt the balance in his favour. The first India v England Test starts from 5th February in Chennai.