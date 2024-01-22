"I don’t really relate to the term Bazball" - Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against England, Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gave his take on 'Bazball'. The 30-year-old stated that he doesn't relate to the term but lauded England for their approach, which has been successful in recent years.

'Bazball' was coined by the English media during the summer of 2022 to describe England's aggressive approach in Test cricket. The 2022 summer saw the national team chase down three consecutive scores above 250, including scaling their highest in the format of 378 against India at Edgbaston.

Speaking to The Guardian, Bumrah said he believes if England play aggressively, there are more chances of getting wickets as it's unlikely to tire him out. He said:

"I don’t really relate to the term Bazball. But they are playing successful cricket and the aggressive route of taking the opposition on, showing the world there’s another way to play Test cricket. As a bowler, what I think is that it keeps me in play. And if they’re going for it, playing so fast, they won’t tire me out, I could get heaps [of wickets]. I always think about how I can use things to my advantage. Kudos to them but, as a bowler, you’re in the game."

Bumrah was the most successful bowler during the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. The right-arm speedster had claimed three wickets in the first innings, followed by two to fall out of three in the second.

"Playing Test cricket is great, captaining was even better" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Bumrah reflected his one-match stint as captain against England at Edgbaston, stating it was a privilege and he loves to be in the thick of everything. He said:

"I did one game and it was the utmost honour. Playing Test cricket is great, captaining was even better. Yes, we lost but we were ahead in the match and I loved the responsibility. Sometimes as a fast bowler you go down to fine leg and switch off but I loved being involved in every decision, right in the thick of things."

The Ahmedabad-born player suggested that fast bowlers have an idea the whole time of what to do, as evidenced by Pat Cummins.

"And given the opportunity, of course, who wouldn’t? [Cummins] plays for Australia, the number of matches differs and that kind of thing. Not many [seamers] have done it before. But it’s a good example that yes, fast bowlers are the smart ones, they do a hard job and they know what to do around the game."

The first Test between India and England starts on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App