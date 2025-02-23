“I don’t see how Pakistan can look India in the eye” - Former cricketer’s brutal take on IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Legendary cricketer Anil Kumble has highlighted the sheer disparity in the quality of the India and Pakistan squads ahead of their crucial Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixture. The Men in Blue head into the contest with four wins on the trot, including a win over Bangladesh to kickstart their campaign. Meanwhile, Pakistan put up a demoralizing performance in their 60-run loss against New Zealand in Karachi.

Mohammad Rizwan and company have had glaring issues across departments, worsened by an injury crisis. Their first-choice openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have been ruled out, with Imam-ul-Haq called upon as a replacement midway through the campaign.

Pakistan, who have lost five of their last six ODIs against India (one was a washout), head into this match as the underdogs, with only their unpredictability factor beside them as a major strength.

Kumble has noted how Pakistan's batting unit lacked the prowess to challenge the Indian bowling unit.

"I don't think this Pakistan line-up has that quality. When it comes to having that, not intimidation, [but] you had that respect of playing Pakistan, knowing that you had the quality. Now it's the other way round. I don't see how Pakistan can look India in the eye in terms of their ability to put a batting line-up that can intimidate the Indian bowlers," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash.

Pakistan's batting entourage copped blame from all corners for their approach during the run chase against New Zealand. Chasing 321, the team looked lost without the injured Fakhar Zaman's positivity at the top. The makeshift batting unit, which had Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel as openers, and Mohammad Rizwan at No. 3, was below par.

Babar Azam recorded an 81-ball fifty, generating no momentum or putting any pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. It took a couple of bright innings by Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah to reduce the margin of defeat by 60 runs.

Pakistan need a win to stay alive in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's qualification hopes would come crashing down if they record a second successive defeat in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. If they lose, a win over Bangladesh in their final group match would prove to be futile as India and New Zealand will be in a much better shape to make it to the semi-finals.

The Men in Green's do-or-die clash against India is scheduled for Sunday, February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium.

