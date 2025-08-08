“I don’t think anybody would say differently” - Former captain’s massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has defended World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah amid criticism for playing only three out of five Tests in England to manage his workload. The cricketer-turned-analyst said that any team with Bumrah would be a better team.
The 44-year-old, however, commended other Team India pacers for stepping up in those games, particularly in the fifth Test at The Oval. The remarks came after India beat England by six runs in the fifth Test to tie the series at 2-2.
Speaking to Beyond23 Cricket Podcast (via YouTube), Michael Clarke said:
“3:10 – To win the last match and level the series. Wow! Phenomenal, absolutely brilliant. And the other thing as well. In the two Test matches that India won, the best bowler in the world didn’t play in Bumrah. Bumrah didn’t play the two Test matches that India won. So, to the other bowlers in the Indian squad, they deserve a lot of credit to be able to step up.”
“And I do believe, and I don’t think anybody would say differently, any team with Bumrah in it is a better team. But to be able to win those two matches without him, that bowling attack deserves a lot of credit,” he added.
“I think he really enjoys that role in the team” – Michael Clarke lauds India pacer for stepping up in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence
Michael Clarke further lauded Mohammed Siraj for stepping up for Team India in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah once again in the series. The remarks came as Siraj bagged a fifer in the fifth Test to guide them to a close victory against England. This was his second fifer after bagging a five-wicket haul (6-fer to be precise) in the second Test at Edgbaston, where India won by 336 runs.
Praising Siraj for delivering under pressure, Clarke said in the same video:
“12:12 – India bowling again, Krishna, Siraj. Wow! I feel like every time Bumrah is not around, Siraj has this - 'I’ve got to stand up’ mindset and attitude. He wants the ball when the team is under pressure."
"I feel like he’s a better bowler when there is more expectation and pressure put on his shoulders. I think he really enjoys that role in the team. Fifer in the second innings, just to keep it going,” he added.
The ODI World Cup-winning captain also showered his praise on Siraj for bowling a mammoth 185.3 overs in the five-match series. He said:
“12:43 – Let’s see other things, not only five wickets but 30 overs. He bowled 30 overs in the last Test match in the last innings throughout the five-Test series. Mate, that workload he’s going through this series is phenomenal, and he deserves a lot of credit."
"And, I couldn’t have been happier for him to have taken that last wicket, to be honest. He certainly deserved it. So, wonderful series by him and a great way to again step up and lead the attack when the best bowler in the world is not playing,” he added.
Mohammed Siraj bagged 23 wickets in five Tests to emerge as the leading run-getter in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
