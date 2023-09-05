"I don’t think Ashwin was ever in the race"- Aakash Chopra after India announced World Cup 2023 squad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Team India never really considered Ravichandran Ashwin to be a part of their 2023 World Cup squad. Ashwin did feature in the last couple of editions of the T20 World Cup, but hasn't been picked for the mega event later this year.

Chopra shed light on the reason that the Men in Blue would have probably considered for not picking Ashwin. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel after India announced their World Cup squad:

"I don’t think Ashwin was ever in the race. He could have been the No.8 batter they wanted but maybe they were concerned about his fielding. Maybe they felt that he contributes as an all-rounder much better in Tests than ODIs and they feel maybe he is not a gun fielder. But definitely, Ashwin or Washington Sundar could have been thought about."

Chopra felt that there was no need for India to compromise their bowling to have batting depth. He added:

"I don’t think it is necessary to have a No.8 batter because it is important only when your top five isn’t in form. You have Jadeja at No.7 and Hardik at No.6. Your top three of Virat, Rohit and Gill have 25000 ODI runs. If even after this you feel that you need batting depth at No.8, I find it a little disappointing. Chahal could have been picked."

Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion

Aakash Chopra feels Yuzvendra Chahal should have been a part of the World Cup squad. He felt a bit baffled to see the Men in Blue pick Axar Patel just for batting depth, despite having an almost identical option in Ravindra Jadeja already a part of the XI.

On this, he stated:

"I have some reservations about the move to have both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the squad. I don't think both have played even 10 games together. So until Jadeja is playing, Axar will as it is not play. So what was the point of naming him in the fifteen? Maybe they could have picked Yuzi Chahal in his place is what I feel personally."

On pitches that aid spinners, it will be interesting to see if India take the punt of playing both Axar and Jadeja in their XI.