“I don’t think you can say it’s the best batting Indian side” – Shane Warne

Australian great Shane Warne believes the current Indian batting line-up is nowhere near the one he played against more often, featuring Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Often termed the best-ever Indian side, Virat Kohli’s India has relied on their bowling prowess to consistently win Tests regularly. However, their batting has been a significant area of concern. Since 2020, India’s batting average has read 25.4. Among the major teams, only the West Indies averages lower.

Though Shane Warne called Virat Kohli “one of the best batsmen on the planet,” he reckons India aren’t close to being the batting powerhouse they once were.

“Their batting is nowhere near as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag. Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet, if not the best across all forms, but when you see that top five of Sehwag, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Tendulkar, that isn’t bad. I don’t think you can say that it’s the best batting Indian side,” Shane Warne said on Sky Sports.

Career batting numbers of Indian batters in two eras

The numbers do prove Shane Warne right.

10000 FC runs for Virat Kohli in his 210th innings! India's batting coach Vikram Rathour too hot 10000 FC runs in 210 innings.

Fastest Indian to achieve this feat: Ajay Sharma (160 innings).A few other notable mentions: Merchant (171), Laxman (194), Tendulkar (195), Dravid (208) — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant will be a superstar for Indian cricket: Shane Warne

While Shane Warne states that India’s overseas wins have come due to the formidable pace attack, he lauded the batting contributions of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. The three remain India’s top three-ranked batters in Test cricket. He tipped the Indian wicketkeeper-batter as the future superstar of the batting line-up.

Despite Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant’s failures with the bat, Rohit Sharma came good in England as India led the Test series 2-1 before the Manchester decider was canceled. Earlier this year, Rishabh Pant’s heroics contributed to India’s historic win 2-1 win in Australia.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two standout players, and I think Rishabh Pant will be a superstar down the track. But I think it is their fast bowlers that have elevated India to be able to win in all conditions and not just in India,” Shane Warne added.

Also Read

India’s next Test assignment will be the home series against New Zealand, a side they lost to in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee