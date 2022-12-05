"I don’t think any other England captain would have" - Michael Vaughan reflects on Ben Stokes' bold declaration against Pakistan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan acknowledged that he wouldn't have pulled off a declaration like Ben Stokes did against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The cricketer-turned-commentator admitted that he would have been more conservative.

Stokes bravely declared on Day Four, leaving Pakistan to chase 343 with a day and a half to go. The hosts were 80/2 by the end of day four, but collapsed to 268 all out in the final hour of Day Five as England took a 1-0 series lead.

In his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan stated that he knew Stokes would pull off such a declaration. However, Vaughan also added that he would have had a cushion of an extra 30 runs if he was still captain and said:

"I was not that surprised by the declaration. I knew Stokes would do that sort of thing. Would I have done that? No, and I don’t think any other England captain would have either.

"My style would have been to get the extra 30 runs, which would have dangled a bit of a carrot for Pakistan but left England thinking that the worst-case scenario was a draw."

Apart from praising Stokes' declaration, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper also lauded the all-rounder's tactical brilliance:

"Stokes and Brendon McCullum just do not think like that. They don’t want draws, and are sticking to exactly what they promised when Rob Key teamed them up. The declaration was perfect, as the timing of victory so late on Day Five showed, but Stokes was superb tactically in the field too."

The star all-rounder played a crucial role with the ball in the second innings, having dismissed Babar Azam cheaply with the new ball. Stokes contributed a quickfire 41 off just 18 balls in the first innings as well.

"Stokes is doing things I have never seen" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also reckons that Stokes is on his way to becoming one of the greatest England captains, but suggested that he must capture the Ashes now:

"It is obviously ridiculous to talk about someone being a great captain after just eight Tests. But Stokes is doing things I have never seen before, so is on the way to that status.

"He needs to win the biggest series yet, but I have not seen a captain from any country have this sort of effect on the way a team plays its cricket."

England and Pakistan will now move to Multan, where the second Test will begin on December 9.

