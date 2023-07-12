"I don’t think she even took it seriously" - Anil Kumble recalls wife's reaction to him bowling with a broken jaw

Legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble is often hailed for a truly heroic and courageous moment in the history of Indian cricket. Back in the 2002 Test against the West Indies at Antigua, Kumble had a hit on his jaw while batting and scans showed that he needed to head back to India for a surgery the next day.

However, the leg-spinner showed great character in walking out to bowl in West Indies' first innings with a broken jaw. His jaw was heavily taped and he seemed to be in pain, but Kumble's only focus was to contribute as much as he could for his team.

Speaking to Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema's show 'Home of Heroes', here's what Anil Kumble had to say about his wife Chethana's reaction when he told her that he was going to bowl despite the broken jaw:

“I told my wife, Chethana, and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, 'Look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery.' So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore. And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that, 'Look I’ll go and bowl,' but she thought probably I was just joking. I don’t think she even took it seriously. 'What’s he saying?'"

Kumble further added:

"I was the only spinner in the playing XI. I didn't play the last two Tests and here I was coming after an injury. So I knew I had to go out there and win the game. We had a chance as we got 600-odd (513) and you don't get that many every time overseas.

"I thought that if I was able to take a couple of wickets maybe I can put my team in a good position. I knew I was going to come home the next day."

Anil Kumble on his diet with a broken jaw

Anil Kumble further explained how the doctor helped keep his jaw together through some temporary treatment. He also spoke about the kind of food that he was allowed to eat, stating:

"The doctor literally kept my lower jaw together in one place with temporary wiring. I was on liquids and even (drinking) the liquids was not easy. And I mean, West Indies and vegetarian what do you get (laughs) so you try and make do whatever you have there."

Kumble still remains the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, with 619 scalps to his name.

