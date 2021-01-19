"I don’t think I was so proud while I was playing for India" - Yuvraj Singh reacts after Indian team's historic win

Yuvraj Singh was a part of the Indian team's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning squads. However, after seeing India's performance at The Gabba on Tuesday, Singh has said that he never felt so proud during his active days as a cricketer.

The Indian team won its second consecutive Test series against Australia to get the number one position on the ICC World Test Championship standings. Rishabh Pant was the hero of India's maiden Test win in Brisbane. Yuvraj Singh was full of pride after the Indian team's victory as he sent out the following tweet.

This win is going in history books ! Young team beating a experienced Australian side I don’t think I was so proud while I was playing for india 🇮🇳 #Unbelievable stuff #test cricket at it’s best congratulations boys 🕺🏼👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #IndiavsAustralia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 19, 2021

Yuvraj Singh said that this victory would go down in the history books. He highlighted how the Indian team defied the odds to beat an experienced Australian team at their fortress. After mentioning he had never been so proud during his playing days, Singh labeled the stupendous effort from India as 'unbelievable stuff'.

India had won their previous Test series in Australia by 2-1 as well. However, a few fans had argued that the Aussies were not at full strength due to David Warner and Steve Smith's suspension.

This time, India did not have their mainstays in the Test squad. Still, they beat a star-studded Australian side by the same margin as 2018-19.

The Indian team completed a hat-trick of Test series victories over Australia

Washington Sundar starred for the Indian team on his Test debut

The Indian team has now won its last three Test series against Australia. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were the squad's leaders in the three series. Incidentally, the final scoreline of all the three has been 2-1 in India's favor.

First, India regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a series win at home in 2017. Next, the Virat Kohli-led outfit made history by defeating Australia in a Test series Down Under during their 2018/19 tour. India completed a hat-trick with their recent triumph.