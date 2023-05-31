"I don’t think that’s for everyone, right?" - Marnus Labuschagne opens up on his IPL prospects

Number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne harbours aspirations of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the near future. However, the right-handed batter said he understands how difficult the route can be, given only the very best get gigs.

While Labuschagne is a prolific run-getter in Test cricket, he hasn't reached that mark in the shortest format. The 28-year-old averages 27.16 with the bat in 40 T20s and has taken only 24 scalps. He also featured in only one T20I so far.

Speaking to The Guardian, Labuschagne underlined how critical it is to stay consistent to hold onto an IPL deal, given the competition. He also predicts the upcoming generation of players to go down the franchise cricket road. He said:

"Obviously there’s more pathways for young players now. I want to play in the IPL.’ But I don’t think that’s for everyone, right? There’s a small margin of players that can go down that path and the unfortunate thing about that path is it drops off very quickly. You have a couple of bad tournaments and, all of a sudden, who are you contracted to? But it comes down to each to their own. If money is the driver and people see that they can earn more playing white-ball rather than Test cricket, then people are going to take that route."

Labuschagne, who plays for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, entered the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of INR 1 crore but went unsold.

"It’s been so entertaining" - Marnus Labuschagne on recent Test matches

However, Marnus Labuschagne said he adores red-ball cricket and expects an enthralling summer in England. He added:

"In the last three, four years it’s been unbelievable. It’s been so entertaining. The 2019 Ashes was an unbelievable series. Australia v India in Australia, really good series. We just had a pretty good series in India on some diabolical turning wickets and then you go New Zealand v England, Pakistan v England. I mean, the game’s coming alive. So it’s going to be an entertaining summer."

Talking of England's new-found aggressive approach, Labuschagne feels people have been clueless on how to react to it and hopes Australia can neutralize it in the Ashes. He stated:

"England were at the stage where they just needed to find a new method and they just needed a shake up. And whenever something new comes on board, people don’t necessarily know how to react. Like anything, the more they play a certain way, people are going to be able to read it and come up with plans and ways to negate that method. At the end of the day, time will tell if that’s a method that’s going to be upstanding, or if it is not."

The 2023 Ashes series starts on June 16 at Edgbaston.

