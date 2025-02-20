“I don’t want 60 off 90 balls from my main player” - Pakistan legend blasts Babar Azam after loss in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan pacer and legend Wasim Akram has lashed out at Babar Azam after Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Babar scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries at a strike rate of 71.11 after the hosts were set a target of 321.

Wasim Akram blasted Babar for his slow batting in a big run-chase.

“I don’t want 60 off 90 balls from my main player,” he said on the 'Dressing Room' show (via The Indian Express).

The 58-year-old criticized Babar Azam for his approach, saying he would fancy a 30-ball 35 from him instead of 64 runs from 90 deliveries.

“I’d rather have him getting 35 off 30 balls and get out instead of getting 64 of 90 balls. It’s not on in this day and age,” Akram remarked.

Further, the Pakistan legend praised Salman Agha (28-ball 42) for his quickfire innings under pressure. Akram lauded him for coming in and taking charge despite Babar Azam being the set batter.

“Babar was the set batter but it was Salman who was taking the risk," he added.

Babar Azam's lack of intent costs Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener

As Fakhar Zaman was unavailable to open the innings for Pakistan due to a leg injury, Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam walked out to begin their run-chase. However, they struggled to get going, and particularly Babar, who is a senior player. He failed to take responsibility for utilizing the powerplay in a big chase.

Pakistan managed just 22 runs in the first 10 overs and lost a couple of wickets as well. The slow start pushed them back and derailed their chase, as they ended up playing the catch-up game for the rest of the innings.

Babar scored only 12 runs off 27 balls in the first 10 overs. Further, he did not score a boundary from overs 15.1 to 32, which reflected his struggles to get going at the crease. He was eventually dismissed for 64 off 90 balls with a strike rate of just 71.11, unacceptable in a chase of over 300 runs, that too as an opener.

