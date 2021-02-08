"I don't want to be a one-hit-wonder"- Kyle Mayers after his 210* against Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers is keen not to become a one-hit-wonder after playing a heroic knock of 210* in his debut Test to guide West Indies to an improbable win against Bangladesh. The hosts had set a challenging target of 395, but the visitors found an unlikely hero in Mayers to win by three wickets.

West Indies were missing their established stars as many key players didn't travel to Bangladesh citing COVID concerns. The 28-year-old Kyle Mayers grabbed the opportunity with both hands and etched his name in the history books. After the match, the left-handed batsman said he is looking to establish himself for West Indies in the long run.

"I will try to learn as much from this innings and take it to the next game where I start from zero. I don't want to be a one-hit-wonder. I want to be successful and consistent for the duration of my career." said Mayers, as reported by AFP.

Consider the inexperience. Consider that it’s tough condition on the final day of a test in Asia. This has to be one of the most significant achievements in The history of Wet Indies cricket. Well played Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner @Coachsim13 Kraigg and the team. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) February 7, 2021

Bangladesh had declared at 223-8 in their second innings, setting West Indies a target of 395 to win in 130 overs. The hosts were in the driver's seat as West Indies were 59-3 at one point. But Mayers, along with Nkrumah Bonner (86), formed a 216-run partnership to bring the visitors back into the game. After Bonner's dismissal, Mayers batted sensibly with the lower order to guide his team home with 15 balls to spare.

Incidentally, Kyle Mayers' double ton was the first time in the history of the game when a player on debut crossed the 200-run mark in the fourth innings.

Kyle Mayers talks about the inspirational letter from Clive Lloyd

A truly extraordinary performance from Kyle Mayers:



The 28-year-old on debut, who averaged less than 29 in first-class cricket before this Test, finishes on 210*.



It's the second highest fourth innings score in a victory in the game's history.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/93yNnxHPDe — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 7, 2021

Kyle Mayers also revealed how a letter from former World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd inspired him to do well in Bangladesh.

"He (Clive Lloyd) just let us know that representing the West Indies is a lot. He said don't go to Bangladesh thinking you are a second-string team. Give your all, put up a fight, and make sure you represent yourself and family. It was a very strong letter," said Mayers.

Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back in the second and final Test, which begins on February 11. The Asian side is placed at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table.