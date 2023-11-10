"I doubt cricket will function with Qudrat ka nizam" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan virtually getting knocked out of the 2023 World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan cannot rely on fate and instead need to make systemic changes to turn around their cricketing fortunes.

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets with 26.4 overs to spare in a 2023 World Cup league-stage clash in Bengaluru on Thursday. The result means Pakistan have a virtually impossible task to make it through to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra attributed Pakistan's difficult situation to systemic failure.

"Where did Qudrat ka nizam go? When your team does so badly, it's not a failure of a person or a team, it's a a systemic failure, so please do address that. I doubt cricket will function with Qudrat ka nizam. It doesn't function, honestly," he said.

The former India opener highlighted the arduous task ahead for Babar Azam and company in their final league game against England to pip the Kiwis for a semi-final berth.

"Pakistan can qualify if they score 400 runs and stop the opposing team at 112, score 350 and stop them at 62, and if they score 300, stop them at 13. If you are playing with a little heart, score 450 and then stop them at 161. In case you get to chase, do it in three overs no matter how many runs they score," Chopra explained.

Chopra added that the task becomes even more difficult as the Men in Green are the only major team never to have scored 400 runs in an ODI and England are the only top team never to have conceded as many runs.

"Too little, too late for Pakistan" - Aakash Chopra

Pakistan beat New Zealand in their last match via the DLS method to keep their semi-final hopes alive. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that some of the Pakistan ex-cricketers and media have been making silly complaints throughout the tournament.

"Too little, too late for Pakistan. Via Dubai, Lahore or Karachi - wherever you want to go. In the entire tournament, we have heard just one thing - how India are doing something, how the pitches are playing, or how the balls have changed," he elaborated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Pakistan need to reflect on their shortcomings if they want to progress in international cricket.

"Start thinking about yourself because if you don't think about yourself and focus on others, there is no scope for your improvement. You threw your captain under the bus. The selection committee gets sacked. See after a few days, the president will also change," Chopra stated.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur also complained about some of the extraneous factors during the tournament. Legends like Wasim Akram have criticized him for talking about irrelevant things instead of concentrating on the real reasons for their underwhelming performances.

Poll : Can Pakistan still qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals? Yes No 0 votes