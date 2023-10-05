"I doubt if any of the players want to win it for a particular player"- Harbhajan Singh on Team India ahead of 2023 World Cup

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh doesn't feel the players will have an urge to win the 2023 World Cup for an individual. There has been a lot of talk about how India won the 2011 World Cup for the great Sachin Tendulkar and how he always seemed to be the focal point of inspiration.

However, Harbhajan claimed that the kind of respect that players from the 2011 squad had for Tendulkar is something probably no player can command. He believes the common goal would be to win it for the country and not for big stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who might be playing their final ODI World Cup.

On this, here's what Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying at India Today Conclave:

"There is a difference between the team of 2011 and the team of 2023. The 2011 team was united; everyone wanted to win it for Tendulkar. I don't know about the team in 2023. I doubt anyone would have earned the kind of respect that Tendulkar did. I am sure all the players now want to win the World Cup for the country but I doubt if any of the players want to win it for a particular player."

"I have played every match for India, not for any individual"- Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has urged the Indian fans to stay united and hope for India to succeed in the 2023 World Cup. He claimed that as a player, he always focused on playing for the country and the rest took care of itself.

On this, he stated:

"You play for India. I have played every match for India, not for any individual. This is a great satisfaction for me. Fans wanted to pray for my success. We all pray for India to win; we never pray for Kohli or Dravid to win; we pray for India to win."

India's pursuit of the 2023 World Cup title begins with a crunch game against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.