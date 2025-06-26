"I didn't end up meeting him" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife reveals stunning start to their love story

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife, Puja Pabari, recently got candid about their relationship weeks after the launch of her book based on the challenges of being a cricketer's wife. Pabari made a stunning admission that she didn’t meet him in the first place but her father-in-law because the cricketer was traveling for work.

The 31-year-old revealed that she felt Pujara was not much into marriage and his parents were forcing him into it, but was completely taken aback after meeting him for the first time. Later, she quipped that it wasn’t love at first sight.

Pabari told ESPNcricinfo:

“4:30 – I didn’t know who Cheteshwar was, and it’s an arranged marriage that we had. Right, so I had a whole theory in my mind that he’s not interested. Maybe he’s joking about it and his parents are just maybe wanting to kind of get him married. And, I was like, okay, fine. So, I didn’t end up meeting him. I met my father-in-law first because he was traveling for matches. I had a whole theory in my head this guy doesn’t care about it and it’s just his family putting pressure or so let me get done with it.”

“5:15 – And when we met the theory was completely like you know was just like the whole glass toppled over. And from the very first moment that we met like conversations, it was so candid, [and] honest. We were like two good friends. It was so spontaneous and that’s where everything began. (Love at first sight?) Not really (chuckles),” she added.

“She only knew that I was playing for the country” – Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his wife had no idea about cricket before marriage

Cheteshwar Pujara further revealed that his wife had no idea about cricket, which he wished in his partner. The 37-year-old said in the same conversation:

“6:10 – The important part for me was she didn’t know anything about who I was and I didn’t want to marry a person because she likes me as a cricketer because she didn’t have any cricketing background and she only knew that I was playing for the country."

"But apart from that, she didn’t had any cricketing knowledge and that was the biggest positive for me because I wanted to marry a person for who she is rather than just for the fame which I have [had],” he added.

Pujara got engaged to Puja Pabari on November 6, 2012. The couple tied the knot on February 13, 2013, and welcomed their daughter Aditi on February 22, 2018.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

